Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) (“AppHarvest”).

AppHarvest is an applied technology company that develops and operates some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $32 million net loss in the second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 20.55%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

If you are an AppHarvest investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form: https://www.ktmc.com/appharvest-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=appharvest

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


