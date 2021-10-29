U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·1 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) (“Lockheed Martin”).

Lockheed Martin, headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, is an aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology corporation that predominantly focuses on the industries of aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space.

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its third quarter 2021 financial results. In its report, Lockheed Martin indicated that it would incur a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, which would decrease the company’s net income by $4.72 per share. Following this news, Lockheed Martin’s stock fell $44.42 per share (11.8%) and closed at $331.91 per share that same day.

If you are a Lockheed Martin investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


