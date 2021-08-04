U.S. markets closed

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·1 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”) (NASDAQ: ZY).

On August 3, 2021, Zymergen shocked the market when it gave a “business update” and announced that several of its key target customers faced “technical issues” in implementing Hyaline – its first product – into their manufacturing processes. Zymergen also announced that, as a result, it will delay its ramp-up, doesn’t expect to generate any product revenue in 2021 and expects product revenue to be “immaterial” in 2022. The company also revealed that its Chief Executive Officer, Josh Hoffman, had stepped down effective immediately. In response to this news, Zymergen’s stock price has fallen by more than 77%.

If you are a Zymergen investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form: https://www.ktmc.com/zymergen-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=zymergen

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


