Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·1 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) (“Honeywell”).

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell is a multinational corporation that focuses primarily on the industries of aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

On October 22, 2021, Honeywell filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021 on a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In the report, Honeywell announced a probable loss of $160 million as a result of bribery investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, and Brazilian authorities into Honeywell’s business dealings in Brazil. Following this news, Honeywell’s stock fell $7.12 per share, or 3%, and closed at $217.40 per share.

If you are a Honeywell investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP to discuss your rights: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


