U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.37
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9450
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,333.30
    -3,706.75 (-5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against TMC the metals company Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofTMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TMC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TMC is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on October 6, 2021. The report alleges serious problems within the Company, including overpayment on licenses to potentially undisclosed insiders; artificial inflation of the Company's exploration expenses; a potentially unusable license that cost the Company $43 million in cash and stock. Based on this news, shares of TMC dropped more than 6.6% in intraday trading.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669214/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-TMC-the-metals-company-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-In-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Earnings Target But Sales, Outlook Miss

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Intel Falls as Outlook Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Shares fell about 9% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions Wi

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Ma

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.