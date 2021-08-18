INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, QADA, FIVN, SNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. If you are a Five9 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ventas, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. If you are a New Senior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

