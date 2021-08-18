INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SYKE, MCF, ONEM, KIN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independence Energy, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Independence will merge with an operating subsidiary ("OpCo") of a new parent company, which will become a publicly traded entity at closing, and Contango will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OpCo. Upon completion of the transaction, Contango shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company.If you are a Contango Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share. If you are a Kindred Biosciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

