INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, SYKE, HFC, WBT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ali Holding S.r.l. for $24.00 per share. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

