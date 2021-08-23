U.S. markets closed

INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STFC, JAX, GPX, VNE, ACBI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of State Auto Financial common stock for $52.00 per share in cash. If you are a State Auto shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-stfc-jax-gpx-vne-acbi-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301360978.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

