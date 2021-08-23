U.S. markets closed

INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NWHM, INOV, XENT, XONE, IEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock. If you are an ExOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash. If you are an IEC Electronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nwhm-inov-xent-xone-iec-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301360843.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

