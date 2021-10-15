U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Investigation Notice: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Organogenesis is the subject of a report published by Value Investors Club on October 12, 2021. The report alleges that the Company has improperly billed the government for up to $250 million each year. The report also claims that the Company set pricing for its wound covering product Affinity "exorbitantly high," while making the product extremely lucrative for doctors through rebates. Based on this report, shares of Organogenesis fell by 14% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-organogenesis-holdings-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301401285.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

