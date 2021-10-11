U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Joint Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Joint Corp. ("Joint" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JYNT) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)
(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Joint is the subject of a research report published by The Bear Cave on October 7, 2021. According to the report, the Company has been buying back struggling clinics. The report also alleges that the Company may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to struggling franchises and asserts that the Company is overbilling customers. Based on this report, shares of Joint fell by more than 11% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-the-joint-corp-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301397197.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

