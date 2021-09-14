U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.77
    +0.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    -0.3050 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,610.86
    +1,660.06 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Investigation Reminder: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Reminds Investors in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. that It is Investigating ATI for Securities Fraud

·3 min read
In this article:
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Barrack, Rodos & Bacine reminds investors who have sustained losses in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) ("ATI" or the "Company") that it is investigating possible securities law violations by the ATI board of directors and officers.

On February 22, 2021, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC), issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a merger agreement with ATI. In an accompanying investor slide deck detailing the merger, ATI was forecasted to achieve $731 million in revenues and $119 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021. Approximately three months later, on May 14, 2021, Fortress filed the deal's definitive proxy statement, which contained the same 2021 forecasts. On June 15, 2021, Fortress shareholders approved the deal.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. ATI management said therapist attrition combined with a competitive hiring market for therapists had negatively impacted the business. As a result, ATI lowered its full year 2021 revenue guidance to $640 million - $670 million and adjusted EBITDA to $60 million - $70 million, which is significantly below what ATI said just two months earlier. In addition, ATI said it would only open 55 - 65 clinics in 2021 instead of 90.

In addition to this bad news, ATI's earning statement was missing fundamental information about the Company. The Company stated that while it was able to calculate its pre-tax loss for the quarter ($5.5 million), ATI was unable to calculate its net loss, because "we are not yet able to calculate income tax expense without unreasonable efforts." In a report on the earnings statement, Barrington Research pointed out, "The release also lacked a share count, a balance sheet, a cash flow statement or, for that matter, a good defense for why the company's original guidance (which was officially maintained up until yesterday) ever made sense…." "We are shocked by what has unfolded at ATI."

Following this news, ATI's shares fell over 43% and closed at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021. ATI's shares have continued to decline in value since this time.

On August 9, 2021, ATI announced that its CEO had stepped down and that "ATI intends to conduct a national search for a new CEO."

ATI investors who have sustained losses are encouraged to contact Michael Toomey or Jeffrey Gittleman of Barrack Rodos & Bacine, at the following toll-free number: 877-386-3304, or via e-mail to mtoomey@barrack.com or jgittleman@barrack.com.

Philadelphia-based Barrack Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in the history of such litigation.

SOURCE: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664132/Investigation-Reminder-Barrack-Rodos-Bacine-Reminds-Investors-in-ATI-Physical-Therapy-Inc-that-It-is-Investigating-ATI-for-Securities-Fraud

