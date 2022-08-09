U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.23
    -10.83 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.44
    +12.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,513.21
    -131.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.41
    -26.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    +0.81 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7920
    +0.0270 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9490
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,144.47
    -956.51 (-3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.05
    -20.30 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.59
    +12.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Investigation Report on China's Shingles Vaccine Market 2022-2031: GlaxoSmithKline the Only Shingles Vaccine Manufacturer in the Region

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Shingles Vaccine Market 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The trade name of shingles vaccine (recombinant zoster vaccine) is SHINGRIX, which was developed by GlaxoSmithKline. Its product was firstly approved in China in 2020. The Shingles vaccine is suitable for adults aged 50 years and over to protect against shingles (herpes zoster). The recombinant zoster vaccine has been listed in the Chinese market. By July 2022, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Shingles Vaccine market.

According to this market research, since the Shingles Vaccine entered the Chinese market in 2020, its annual sales value reached CNY19 million(US$2.85 million), and its annual sales volume reached nearly 12,000 doses. Therefore, the development prospects are quite good.

According to the analysis, from 2022 to 2031, as Shingles Vaccine market expands, its sales will continue to grow. Compared with Merck's Zostavax, SHINGRIX has better preventive effects and faster replacement velocity. Therefore, as the market share of Shingles Vaccine will gradually increase, and sales and sales volume will also increase.

Topics Covered:

  • The impact of COVID-19 on China's Shingles Vaccine market

  • Sales volume and value of China's Shingles Vaccine 2020-2021

  • Sales volume and value of Shingles Vaccine by regions in China 2020-2021

  • Competitive landscape of China's Shingles Vaccine market

  • Prices of Shingles Vaccine in China

  • Prices of Shingles Vaccine in China by regions in China

  • Analysis on factors affecting the development of China's Shingles Vaccine market

  • Prospect of China's Shingles Vaccine market from 2022 to 2031

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Shingles Vaccine
1.1 Indications for Shingles Vaccine
1.2 Development of Shingles Vaccine in China
1.3 Governmental Approval of Shingles Vaccine in China
1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Shingles Vaccine sales in China

2 Sales of Shingles Vaccine in China in 2020-2021
2.1 Sales Value of Shingles Vaccine
2.1.1 Overall Sales Value
2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions
2.2 Sales Volume of Shingles Vaccine
2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume
2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions
2.3 Sales of Shingles Vaccine by Dosage Form in China in 2020-2021
2.3.1 Injection
2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms

3 Analysis of Major Shingles Vaccine Manufacturers in China in 2020-2021
3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Shingles Vaccine Manufacturers
3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value
3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume
3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
3.2.1 Enterprise Profile
3.2.2 Sales of SHINGRIX (GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals' Shingles Vaccine) in China

4 Prices of Shingles Vaccine for Different Manufacturers in China, 2021-2022
4.1 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (SHINGRIX)
4.2 Others

5 Prospect of Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market, 2022-2026
5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market Development
5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market
5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities
5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges
5.2 Forecast on Market Size
5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

 Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (SHINGRIX)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9im8x6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-report-on-chinas-shingles-vaccine-market-2022-2031-glaxosmithkline-the-only-shingles-vaccine-manufacturer-in-the-region-301602361.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows Halted Through Pipeline to Central Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy security suffered another blow after Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorWhile R

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Benchmark Brent crude oil jumped by $2 per barrel to trade near $98 as the news added to concerns about reduced energy supplies. Europe is heavily reliant on Russian crude, diesel, natural gas and coal.

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • Oil turns higher as Russia halts key pipeline flows

    Oil futures turn higher Tuesday after news reports say Russia halted crude flows along the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

  • U.S. okays first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivery since '21 - sources

    The U.S. government on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021, clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.

  • Obsessing about success makes us unhappy. Surprisingly, so does a focus on passion. There is a healthier way to approach our lives.

    The passion mindset prioritizes happiness, but paradoxically, the more we seek happiness, the more unhappy we become.

  • Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

    Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown, he can maintain output while cutting his gas bill, which has doubled since last year to 12.3 million euros ($12.6 million). The plan will save the cost of gas needed to fire up the ovens every morning, Roeders calculates, even if it means paying staff at family-owned G.A. Roeders more to work night shifts.

  • Russian Oil Stops Flowing to Parts of Europe

    Russian oil has stopped flowing through a pipeline that feeds countries in Central and Eastern Europe, dealing another blow to a region contending with the loss of vital energy supplies from Russia. Transneft PJSC, the government-owned oil-pipeline operator, said Tuesday that crude exports through Ukrainian territory had halted on Aug. 4. It blamed payment difficulties caused by Western sanctions on Moscow and said Ukraine’s pipeline operator had declined to carry crude after it didn’t receive f

  • A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

    Khozema Shipchandler, chief operating officer at Twilio and a former CFO, explains what measures matter and why.

  • Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

    The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Gasoline Demand Dip That Spooked Market Sparks Furor Over US Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most closely watched energy data from the US government is sparking an unusual amount of confusion and even skepticism in some corners.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorThe Energy Information Administration reported the four-wee