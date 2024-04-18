Investigation of SC $1.8B has been underway since October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — $1.8 Billion is sitting in an account that was discovered in October, but South Carolina officials don’t know which agency it belongs to.

A newly released report shows that state treasurer Curtis Loftis is responsible.

“Treasurer Loftis claimed during sworn testimony on April 2nd, 2024, that the $1.8 billion fund has earned $225 million, an interest that has been spent by the General Assembly. If this claim is accurate then, his failure to disclose the fund may have impaired the general assembly’s fiduciary responsibility to ensure proper application of its earnings,” Senator Larry Grooms said.

Grooms, Chairman of the Finance Subcommittee, says if the money and interest belonged to a federally authorized fund and was spent, then lawmakers have breached fiduciary duties.

The subcommittee discovered the state’s general fund showed a negative balance of $474 million last June, violating a South Carolina code.

“The subcommittee has evidence indicated that the office of state treasurer took deliberate steps to conceal the negative cash position. The subcommittee understands that the state’s investment portfolio on June 3rd, 2023, reflected unrealized losses of 990 million, despite positive bank balances and record receipts of revenue into the state’s general fund,” Grooms said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The investigation found several “considerable” discrepancies in actual bank balances compared to the reported amounts from the converted 2015 bank account.

Grooms claims Loftis broke policy by failing to report an accurate statement of the cash transactions of the treasury to the comptroller.

“The subcommittee found that on multiple occasions the comptroller general requested satisfactory information from the treasurer, but the treasurer would not or could not provide the information,” Grooms said.

He says an independent audit confirmed that finding. The subcommittee found that the $.8 billion is held in a special fund designated to and authorized by Loftis’ office.

Grooms says during the investigation in December — Loftis previously blamed the old Comptroller, Richard Eckstrom.

“Treasurer Loftis said no noticeable difficulty in answering many questions, repeatedly giving responses that were irrelevant to questions asked by the subcommittee. He often said he did not know the answer to questions frequently turned to his members of staff for answers and on multiple occasions attempted to ignore members’ questions entirely.”

Loftis also threatened to post sensitive bank information online during his April 2nd hearing. Grooms is calling for his resignation.

“We don’t know that any money is missing, but we’re talking about 1.8 Billion. We could be talking about 2.5 Billion. We don’t know. It’s inconceivable to us that someone could transfer over $1,000,000,000 out of the state treasury and nobody would really know. That’s a problem,” Grooms said.

