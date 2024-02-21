Investigation into Vodafone-Three merger must be scaled up, say MPs

Liam Byrne, chair of the Business and Trade Committee, says there is evidence that the merger may cause increased mobile bills - Geoff Pugh

A competition investigation into Vodafone’s £15bn merger with Three must be scaled up, MPs have said.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Business and Trade Committee warned that “significant doubts” had been raised about the benefits of combining the two mobile networks.

They added: “As such, the committee believes that the CMA has a duty to launch an in-depth [phase 2] assessment.”

The CMA last month opened an initial phase one investigation into the tie-up between Vodafone and Three, which will create the UK’s largest mobile network with around 27 million customers.

The regulator has been gathering evidence since October and has up to 40 days to examine the deal in its initial review.

It will then decide whether to refer the transaction to a more detailed phase two investigation, which would last until autumn.

Vodafone and Three have vowed to invest £11bn in their combined UK 5G network over the next decade and create up to 12,000 new jobs.

They have also insisted that the merger will not push up the price of mobile bills for consumers.

In the letter, committee chair Liam Byrne MP pointed to evidence from economists and mobile experts that he said cast doubts over these claims.

Tommaso Valletti, professor of economics at Imperial College London, told MPs in October he had found no evidence that combining mobile networks increases investment.

He also said consumer prices decline more slowly in markets with three mobile networks than in those with four.

Unite, the union, has also raised concerns about job cuts and price hikes, saying the CMA has a “clear responsibility to block this deal”.

Mr Byrne added: “I trust that you will take this evidence into account when making your decision.”

Other witnesses in the committee’s evidence session, including Enders Analysis, have played down concerns about price rises, saying research had not found a correlation between pricing levels and the number of network operators.

Separately, Vodafone and Three are facing a national security investigation into the deal, due to concerns that Three’s Hong Kong-based parent company CK Hutchison could be granted access to sensitive national infrastructure.

Both Vodafone and Three have rejected the concerns, arguing that CK Hutchison has been in the UK market for two decades.

Earlier this month, Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle said the national security review was progressing “as planned”.

