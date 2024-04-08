Investing in a $4.3 million arch is a waste of Oklahomans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars

A rendering of the proposed original “Victory Arch” designed by Solomon Layton at time of original state Capitol construction.

There are a lot of famous arches across the globe that visitors travel long distances to see.

There’s Utah’s natural Delicate Arch, and the architectural marvels that are Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch.

And soon, Oklahoma’s Capitol might have its own arch, which will “honor and memorialize” the state’s National Guard. That’s despite there being an entire museum in Oklahoma City already dedicated to our guardsmen.

The Capitol arch is currently a dream, but if Oklahoma lawmakers have their way, it soon will be reality.

Legislators are enthusiastically plowing forward with plans to build a $4.3 million arch and amphitheater on the south Capitol grounds, Oklahoma Voice reporter Barbara Hoberock reported.

The proposed arch would be a sight to behold at 30 feet tall and 60 feet wide. The arch’s construction is part of a broader $65 million plan to also add a three-story parking garage and a reflecting pool on Capitol grounds.

The bill’s House author, Rep. Mark McBride, told his colleagues recently that the plans for an arch have been in the works since 2014 when restoration began on the state Capitol. He said the arch was in original Capitol plans dating back to 1917, but it was never built.

“Can you imagine coming north on Lincoln and seeing that beautiful arch?” the bill’s Republican author Sen. Brenda Stanley asked her fellow lawmakers during a recent committee meeting.

Oh yes, I can only imagine the reaction Oklahomans, including our military veterans, will have when they see that lawmakers used their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to invest in a vanity project — all while residents are grappling with huge systemic issues.

From staggering childhood hunger rates, to a continued lack of accessible child care to teacher retention struggles and workforce challenges, there’s no shortage of issues facing those inside and outside the halls of the state Capitol.

The bill overwhelmingly cleared the House with no questions or debate.

But some people are certainly discussing it in one of our favorite forums: social media.

One person on Oklahoma Voice’s social media platforms called the planned arch an “amazing waste of money.” Others questioned why we need it.

We often hear the refrain that we only have so much money to spend and that we need to be prudent with it. Every year, that rhetoric translates to kicking the can down the road another year, further worsening our systemic issues.

Yet, if we allocate $4.3 million for a vanity project, lawmakers are sending a clear signal to their constituents that we’re doing just fine financially. That investment signals that there’s just no political will or interest in helping everyday Oklahomans or making the financial investments needed to make our state a better place.

Because it’s going to take money to fix our big issues, not moaning, a wringing of hands and a continued reliance on nonprofits.

Building a parking garage might make sense because it will make it easier for people to access their state Capitol.

But it seems safe to say that beautiful arches, amphitheaters and reflecting pools aren’t on the list of things taxpayers need.

Someone, who identified as a retired National Guardsman, wrote on social media that if $4.3 million is burning a hole in lawmakers’ pocketbooks, perhaps it would be better served helping homeless veterans.

Indeed, many of our state’s veterans are not thriving.

According to USA Facts, a nonprofit that compiles government data, reports that close to 1 in 10 of our veterans live in poverty. Just over 38% of Oklahoma veterans are disabled compared with about 20% of nonveterans.

The Housing Assistance Council reported that about 31,000 Oklahoma veterans lived in homes with issues like quality or crowding. Many are paying too much for their housing.

And, an estimated 273 Oklahoma veterans were homeless in 2021.

Maybe we do need an arch to pay tribute to veterans’ sacrifices, but if that’s true, why aren’t we privately fundraising to pay for it?

Oklahoma taxpayers have entrusted lawmakers to use their money wisely.

Using taxpayer dollars to construct an arch is a stupid abuse of that trust.

Janelle Stecklein is editor of Oklahoma Voice. An award-winning journalist, Stecklein has been covering Oklahoma government and politics since moving to the state in 2014.

