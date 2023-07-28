Investing in African Equity Empowerment Investments (JSE:AEE) five years ago would have delivered you a 84% gain

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited (JSE:AEE) share price up 14% in a single quarter.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

African Equity Empowerment Investments wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, African Equity Empowerment Investments saw its revenue increase by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 12% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of African Equity Empowerment Investments' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between African Equity Empowerment Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that African Equity Empowerment Investments' TSR of 84% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that African Equity Empowerment Investments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 530% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that African Equity Empowerment Investments is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

