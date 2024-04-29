Investing in American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) a year ago would have delivered you a 205% gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) share price has soared 205% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Better yet, the share price has risen 4.5% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 2.0%. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 23% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

American Superconductor wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

American Superconductor grew its revenue by 32% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 205% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that American Superconductor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 205% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that American Superconductor is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

