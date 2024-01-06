Investing in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) five years ago would have delivered you a 274% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) which saw its share price drive 237% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.1% in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Ameriprise Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ameriprise Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 274%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Ameriprise Financial's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 21%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 30% per year. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ameriprise Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ameriprise Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

