Investing in ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) three years ago would have delivered you a 59% gain

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shareholders have seen the share price descend 23% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 59%: better than the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for ANI Pharmaceuticals

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, ANI Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that ANI Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think ANI Pharmaceuticals will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ANI Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ANI Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.