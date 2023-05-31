Investing in Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APEX) three years ago would have delivered you a 49% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APEX) shareholders have seen the share price rise 32% over three years, well in excess of the market return (0.06%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 21% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years of share price growth, Apex Equity Holdings Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 1.4% per year.

Given the share price resilience, we don't think the (declining) EPS numbers are a good measure of how the business is moving forward, right now. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

We severely doubt anyone is particularly impressed with the modest 2.5% three-year revenue growth rate. While we don't have an obvious theory to explain the share price rise, a closer look at the data might be enlightening.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's TSR of 49% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Apex Equity Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Apex Equity Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

