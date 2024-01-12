Investing in Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) five years ago would have delivered you a 400% gain

While Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 400% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 37% drop, in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Archer Materials wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Archer Materials can boast revenue growth at a rate of 46% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 38%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Archer Materials have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:AXE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

A Different Perspective

Investors in Archer Materials had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 8.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 38% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Archer Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Archer Materials is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

