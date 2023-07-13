How Can Investing In Art Make You Money? Studies Show Art's Return Rate Surpasses Traditional Savings Accounts

In the ever-elusive pursuit of financial prosperity, art investing emerges as a captivating avenue — one that sparks intrigue and ignites dreams of unparalleled wealth. Can art truly serve as the catalyst to catapult investors into realms of extraordinary riches?

The answer, it seems, lies in the stories of remarkable art market triumphs.

Picture this: A dusty painting spotted amid the clutter of an antique shop is acquired for a mere fraction of its true value, only to later reveal itself as a masterpiece worth millions. Or perhaps an unassuming artwork, long forgotten and hidden away, emerges as a treasure of immense monetary worth. Such tales of unexpected fortune have materialized for a lucky few.

Consider, for instance, the recent sale of a painting depicting Christ, believed to be an original work by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci. The exquisite piece fetched $450 million, shattering records in the art world. The same artwork, previously attributed to a follower of da Vinci rather than the master himself, changed hands at auction for $45 nearly six decades ago.

Even accounting for inflation, the return on this investment is awe-inspiring. It naturally begs the question: Can investing in art be the path to amassing substantial wealth?

Platforms like Freeport and Masterworks are reshaping the narrative by democratizing art investment.

Freeport’s investment model enables individuals to purchase shares in collections of fine art. The fractional ownership approach empowers investors to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to valuable artworks previously beyond their reach. By breaking down barriers to entry, Freeport allows regular people to tap into the wealth-creation potential inherent in the art market.

Masterworks, another trailblazer, offers a platform that allows investors to purchase shares in iconic artworks. By securitizing these masterpieces, Masterworks grants individuals the opportunity to invest in blue-chip art without the burden of acquiring an entire piece. Through fractional ownership, investors can partake in the potential appreciation of high-value artworks, potentially reaping substantial financial rewards.

A comprehensive academic study delving into the annals of art market history analyzed 1.2 million auction house sales encompassing paintings, drawings and prints. The study’s conclusion? Art appreciated at an average rate of 3.97% per year in real U.S. dollar terms between 1957 and 2007.

In the current landscape of persistently low-interest rates, this rate of return surpasses the lackluster gains offered by many conventional savings accounts.

If you delve deeper into the allure of art investment, you find paintings possess an intrinsic appeal for discerning investors. Adriano Picinati di Torcello, the art and finance coordinator at Deloitte, sheds light on the phenomenon. Investors are increasingly drawn to “real assets” — tangible and discernible investments that transcend the complexities and opacities of the financial world. Following the financial crisis, where numerous people suffered substantial losses because they didn’t understand financial products, an interest in art and collectibles emerged.

“Wealthy clients are allocating an increasing portion of their wealth to art and collectibles,” di Torcello said.

One intriguing aspect of art as an investment option is that it doesn’t require immense wealth to get involved. Elizabeth von Habsburg, managing director of Winston Art Group in New York, said people are actively exploring ways to unlock the latent value of their art holdings. With economic disruptions and reduced interest rates prevailing in financial markets, leveraging art as collateral for loans or seeking art-based financing opportunities has become an enticing prospect.

Reports from reputable sources reveal that prominent entities like Athena Art Finance in New York and The Fine Art Group in London are actively engaging with art collectors and investors seeking liquidity. The demand for financing against high-value art and jewelry has witnessed a notable surge, propelled by the notion that “cash is king,” especially during times of uncertainty and market volatility.

While the art market teems with the potential for massive returns, it is crucial to approach art investing with prudence and meticulous research. This multifaceted domain demands expertise, keen observation of emerging trends and collaboration with industry experts.

Can art truly pave the way to immense riches? Success stories in the art market affirm that achieving substantial wealth is possible. But the path to financial success through art investment requires careful thought. It is essential to approach this pursuit with cautious consideration, guided by sharp insights and a thorough understanding of the intricacies of the market.

