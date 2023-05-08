Investing in ARYZTA (VTX:ARYN) three years ago would have delivered you a 295% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the ARYZTA AG (VTX:ARYN) share price has flown 295% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

ARYZTA became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of ARYZTA's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ARYZTA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 85% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how ARYZTA scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

