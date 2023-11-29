Investing in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) five years ago would have delivered you a 120% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) share price has soared 120% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 1.8%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Atlassian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Atlassian worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Atlassian will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Atlassian shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlassian better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Atlassian may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

