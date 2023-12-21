Investing in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) five years ago would have delivered you a 88% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is up 88% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. It's fair to say the stock has continued its long term trend in the last year, over which it has risen 23%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Autodesk moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the Autodesk stock price is 21% lower in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 30% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -8% per year.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Autodesk shareholders have received returns of 23% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 13% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Autodesk .

