Investing in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) five years ago would have delivered you a 745% gain

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 745%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 41% in about a quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Axcelis Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.7% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 53% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Axcelis Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Axcelis Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 248% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 53%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Axcelis Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

