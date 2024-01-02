Investing in Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) five years ago would have delivered you a 796% gain

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares for the last five years, while they gained 796%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 13% in 90 days). Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Axsome Therapeutics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 96% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 55%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Axsome Therapeutics, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Axsome Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Axsome Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Axsome Therapeutics shareholders gained a total return of 8.6% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 55% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Axsome Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Axsome Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.