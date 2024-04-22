Investing in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) three years ago would have delivered you a 75% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shareholders have seen the share price rise 62% over three years, well in excess of the market return (7.0%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Baker Hughes moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Baker Hughes has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Baker Hughes stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Baker Hughes the TSR over the last 3 years was 75%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Baker Hughes provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Baker Hughes you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

