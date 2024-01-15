Investing in BVZ Holding (VTX:BVZN) a year ago would have delivered you a 27% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN) share price is up 24% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 2.8% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 16% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year BVZ Holding grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 127%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 24% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about BVZ Holding as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.84.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SWX:BVZN Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2024

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, BVZ Holding's TSR for the last 1 year was 27%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BVZ Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BVZ Holding you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

