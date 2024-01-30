Investing in Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) five years ago would have delivered you a 492% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 492%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 23% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 18% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Cadence Design Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 33% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 43% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 83.63.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Cadence Design Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cadence Design Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Cadence Design Systems it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

