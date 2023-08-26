Investing in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) five years ago would have delivered you a 11% gain

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 11% over five years, which is below the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 4.4%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Central Garden & Pet's earnings per share are down 0.5% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Since EPS is down a bit, and the share price is up, it's probably that the market previously had some concerns about the company, but the reality has been better than feared. In the long term, though, it will be hard for the share price rises to continue without improving EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Central Garden & Pet shareholders gained a total return of 4.4% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 2% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Central Garden & Pet that you should be aware of before investing here.

