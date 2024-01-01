Investing in Central Global Berhad (KLSE:CGB) three years ago would have delivered you a 776% gain

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. For example, the Central Global Berhad (KLSE:CGB) share price is up a whopping 776% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Central Global Berhad became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:CGB Earnings Per Share Growth January 1st 2024

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Central Global Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 244% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 47% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Central Global Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

