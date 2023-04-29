Investing in Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) three years ago would have delivered you a 24% gain

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) share price is up 24% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 13% over twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years of share price growth, Cerence actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 117% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

It may well be that Cerence revenue growth rate of 3.1% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Cerence shareholders are down 13% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 0.01%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 7% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cerence better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cerence that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

