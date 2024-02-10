Investing in Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) five years ago would have delivered you a 55% gain

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the Concurrent Technologies share price has climbed 38% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 0.3% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 22%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Concurrent Technologies' earnings per share are down 12% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, Concurrent Technologies' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 3.9% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Concurrent Technologies' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Concurrent Technologies shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 55%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Concurrent Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Concurrent Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

