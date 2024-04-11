Investing in Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) a year ago would have delivered you a 83% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) share price is up 83% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.1% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 18% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Corero Network Security didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Corero Network Security grew its revenue by 11% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 83% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Corero Network Security shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 83% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Corero Network Security better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Corero Network Security that you should be aware of before investing here.

Corero Network Security is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

