Investing in Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) five years ago would have delivered you a 334% gain

The last three months have been tough on Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 39%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 334%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 64% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Digital Turbine didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Digital Turbine saw its revenue grow at 44% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 34% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Digital Turbine have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Digital Turbine will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Investors in Digital Turbine had a tough year, with a total loss of 64%, against a market gain of about 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 34% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Digital Turbine that you should be aware of before investing here.

