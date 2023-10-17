Investing in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) three years ago would have delivered you a 287% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) share price is 287% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Donnelley Financial Solutions was able to grow its EPS at 58% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 57% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Donnelley Financial Solutions has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Donnelley Financial Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 28%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Donnelley Financial Solutions you should be aware of.

