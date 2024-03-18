Investing in Dottikon ES Holding (VTX:DESN) five years ago would have delivered you a 444% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Dottikon ES Holding AG (VTX:DESN) share price. It's 437% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Dottikon ES Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 40% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SWX:DESN Earnings Per Share Growth March 18th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Dottikon ES Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Dottikon ES Holding shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 444%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, Dottikon ES Holding shareholders lost 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 40%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dottikon ES Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

