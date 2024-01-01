Investing in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) five years ago would have delivered you a 61% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 48% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 5.2%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, eBay became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the eBay stock price is 15% lower in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 21% each year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -5% a year for three years.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for eBay the TSR over the last 5 years was 61%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

eBay shareholders are up 7.7% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for eBay (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

