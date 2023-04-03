U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.25
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.00
    -88.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.70
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +4.21 (+5.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -9.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0160
    +0.2190 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.64
    -702.89 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.55
    -8.66 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,172.57
    +131.09 (+0.47%)
     

Investing in Enero Group (ASX:EGG) three years ago would have delivered you a 139% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The last three months have been tough on Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 36%. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In three years the stock price has launched 108% higher: a great result. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Enero Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Enero Group was able to grow its EPS at 87% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.57.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Enero Group, it has a TSR of 139% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Enero Group shareholders are down 51% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.0%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Enero Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Enero Group you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

