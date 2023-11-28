Investing in Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) a year ago would have delivered you a 59% gain

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 59%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Exact Sciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Exact Sciences grew its revenue by 20% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 59% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Exact Sciences is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Exact Sciences in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Exact Sciences shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. You could get a better understanding of Exact Sciences' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

