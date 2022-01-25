U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -43.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,318.50
    -182.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    -23.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,087.52
    +109.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.53
    +10.93 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,113.13
    -475.24 (-1.72%)
     

Investing in a Financial Advisor Will Help You Make and Keep Your Money-Related Resolutions

·3 min read

Virtuity Financial Partners Helps Clients Manage Money with Empathy and Education on Financial Concepts for Short and Long-Term Money Goals

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / The beginning of a new year is a time where many people set goals for the future in the form of a "New Year's Resolution." According to a survey from Fidelity Investments, this year, 81 percent of people have made a resolution to improve their financial situation in 2022. Unfortunately, studies have shown that the majority of people who make resolutions will ultimately abandon their goals before the end of January. Keeping yourself accountable will help you stay committed to your goals, which is why an investment in a financial advisor is an investment in your financial future.

This is a concept held by the experts and advisors at Virtuity Financial Partners. The agency specializes in many areas of financial well-being including life insurance, retirement, IRAs, and more. No matter where an individual is on their financial journey, the experts atVirtuity Financial Partners provide no-cost and judgment-free financial advice and education. They put an emphasis on education and financial literacy by providing tangible knowledge that clients can grasp for the success of their own portfolios.

Neeley John, an independent agent and financial advisor at Virtuity Financial Partners prioritizes this financial education approach with his clients. He also makes sure to approach every client with empathy, honesty, and vulnerability by addressing the personal part of financial planning and sharing his own experiences. This personal and proactive approach helps clients become financially literate so that they can take control of their money with confidence backed by proven knowledge.

"I felt relatively confident with how I had been preparing for my retirement," said a recent client. "With Neeley's help and guidance, I decided to add two additional strategies to my portfolio. Now, I feel very secure in my future knowing versus assuming that I had a well-diversified portfolio."

With the help of a financial advisor, individuals can feel confident about keeping their money-related resolutions and advancing their financial education. To take the first step on your journey toward building wealth and improving financial literacy at (https://calendly.com/neeleyajohn).

About The Financial Nerd

Neeley John, The Financial Nerd, is a financial advisor with Virtuity Financial Partners who focuses on providing no-cost, judgment-free, financial education and advice. In 2010, Neeley had a personal financial revolution and decided to start learning how money works. This took him on the path toward getting out of debt and building wealth for himself. Out of his personal success came the drive to help educate others on how to improve their own financial situations. In 2018, Neeley began sharing his knowledge through financial advising using a combination of humor and his personal experiences. In 2020, he joined Virtuity Financial Partners, which provided him with a platform to continue helping individuals from every financial background become financially literate and feel confident in their financial futures. Neeley also brings light-hearted energy to his work, so that his clients feel at ease when discussing complicated concepts and making important decisions for their financial futures.

Business: Virtuity Financial Partners
Contact: Neeley John
Phone: (480) 703-5654
Email: Neeley.john@tfaconnect.com
Website: https://financialprofessional.tfaconnects.com/neeley-john
Social Media: @neeleyjohn

SOURCE: Virtuity Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685077/Investing-in-a-Financial-Advisor-Will-Help-You-Make-and-Keep-Your-Money-Related-Resolutions

