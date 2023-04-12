Investing in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) three years ago would have delivered you a 243% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) share price has flown 195% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 38% gain in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 36% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 43% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 243%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 24% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

