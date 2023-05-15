Investing in Informa (LON:INF) three years ago would have delivered you a 62% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Informa plc (LON:INF) share price is up 62% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 27% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, Informa failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 18% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 1.9% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 7.2% per year). What's clear is that historic earnings and revenue aren't matching up with the share price action, very well. So you might have to dig deeper to get a grasp of the situation

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Informa has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Informa by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

