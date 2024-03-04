Investing in Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) five years ago would have delivered you a 239% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) share price has soared 238% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 27% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 12% in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Ingersoll Rand became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ingersoll Rand has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ingersoll Rand has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity.

