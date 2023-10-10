Investing in Inghams Group (ASX:ING) a year ago would have delivered you a 42% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) share price is 36% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.5% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Inghams Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 71%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 36% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Inghams Group as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Inghams Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 42%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Inghams Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Inghams Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

