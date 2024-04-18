Investing in IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) five years ago would have delivered you a 799% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) shares for the last five years, while they gained 799%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that IQGeo Group only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, IQGeo Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 37% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 55%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like IQGeo Group, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think IQGeo Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IQGeo Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 55% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IQGeo Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with IQGeo Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

