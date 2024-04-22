Investing in JCY International Berhad (KLSE:JCY) a year ago would have delivered you a 49% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the JCY International Berhad (KLSE:JCY) share price is 49% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 9.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 44% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that JCY International Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last year JCY International Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 24%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 49% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of JCY International Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that JCY International Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JCY International Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that JCY International Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

